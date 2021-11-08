 Skip to main content
Donald E. Kimmel
Donald E. Kimmel

Donald Edmund Kimmel, 86, (Grass Range, MT/Lewistown, MT) passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Funeral Service: Monday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. at Creel Funeral Home Chapel in Lewistown.

