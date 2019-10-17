{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Edgar Cookman, age 90, of Forsyth passed away on Oct. 15, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Oct. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth, MT. Stevenson and Sons have been entrusted with arrangements. To read the full obituary and leave condolences, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.

