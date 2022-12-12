Donald Edward (Curley) Marchwick, 96, passed away at the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte on December 7. The son of Peter Marchwick and Marie Tlustosch, Curley was born October 13, 1926 in Culbertson, MT. He left high school to join the US Navy in July 1943, serving in the Asiatic Pacific during WWII. In November 1946 he completed his service and returned to Culbertson, where he worked as a truck driver for Great Northern Railroad.

There he met Grace Neikirk of Bainville; they married in Culbertson on November 6, 1948. Once it had grown to include five children, the family settled in Wolf Point in 1962. where Curley was owner/operator of the trucking firm Crown Distributors for many years while the kids attended Wolf Point schools. Once the kids were raised and gone from home, Curley and Grace moved around Montana to Bozeman, Great Falls, Lincoln, East Helena, and Clancy. After Grace passed away in 2008, Curley remained in East Helena until he moved into the veterans' home in Butte one year ago.

Curley was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Grace, his brother Eugene (Whitey), and grandson Tanner Moe. He is survived by his five children: Terry (Ra) of Laguna Niguel, CA; Tom (Donna) of Belgrade; Toni of Roseburg, OR; Teresa (Scott) Neubauer of Wolf Point; and Tamara Moe of Bozeman. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Curley is also survived by brothers Tom of Wyoming, Jim of Bozeman, Jack of Arizona, Jerry Park of Arizona, Larry Park of Park City, MT and many nieces and nephews.

Honoring Curley's request, his remains along with those of Grace will be interred together next spring. No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to your local animal shelter.