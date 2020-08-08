Donald Elwood Jones

Donald's long life was enriched by many hobbies and interests. Don was active in Farm Bureau, serving as Gallatin County Farm Bureau President and as State Director of Montana Farm Bureau. Don was a member of Grand Avenue Christian Church for over seventy years, always maintaining his quiet faith. He was an accomplished woodworker and built several pieces of furniture that held places of honor in our family home. Don loved to fly and owned his own airplane for several years. The highlight of each August was to attend the Fly-In in Three Forks and visit with all the pilots. His last flight was in March 2019 with his friend and flight instructor, Fred Hasskamp, who had certified Don as pilot in his 40s. Don loved Charolais cattle and was a member of the Montana Charolais Association. He also loved his mules and draft horses, working teams and participating in pulling competitions. One of the highlights of his life was driving his team of draft horses and covered wagon from Bannack to Helena for the Montana Centennial wagon train in 1989. In his later years, he loved gardening and raising chickens and guinea fowl.