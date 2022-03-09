 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald F. 'Don' Agan

Donald F. “Don” Agan, age 78 passed away March 5. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday March 14th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave, Helena. Military honors will follow at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Don.

