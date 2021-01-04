 Skip to main content
Donald F. Duval
Donald F. Duval

Donald Duval, 82, of Big Timber and formerly of Reed Point passed away Wednesday Dec. 30 at his home.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday Jan. 7 at the Reed Point Cemetery.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com.

