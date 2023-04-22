Donald Gene Johnson, of Billings, Montana, passed away at the age of 82 at his home on Sunday morning, April 16, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born October 16, 1940, to Ralph and Garnet Johnson in Corwith, Iowa, the second of ten children. He married his wife Lana Moon in 1971 and had three sons, Brett, Eric (Debbie), and Adam (Amy), and six grandchildren Andrew, Ethan, McKenna, Adaline, Annabelle, and Alaya. He worked at Northwest Plating Company in Billings, Montana, for 37 years. Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on April 28, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Laurel, Montana. Interment will be take place at 11 a.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. A full obituary can be found smithfuneralchapels.com.