Donald Gene Scheafer

The day after he retired, they hit the road in their 5th wheel and traveled the southwest states for three winters, sold their Oregon home and settled in Absarokee in 1997.

Don was a quiet man, with an equally quiet sense of humor. If there was something to be done, he would just quietly 'get er' done with no fanfare. Don was very patriotic and civic minded. He served as an officer in Absarokee Lions Club, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Absarokee Civic Club, Stillwater Golf, Cobblestone Preservation Committee, Museum of the Beartooths, Stillwater County Economic Development, Stillwater County Chamber of Commerce and the Stillwater County Republican Central Committee. For 17 years, he greatly enjoyed working with 'Special Ed' kids at Absarokee Elementary School, where the kids called him ‘Grandpa Don'.

From daughter Becki: ‘Rest in peace, dad. Your legacy of a solid work ethic, doing a good job and family will live on. My green Dodge Challenger will arrive someday.'

Don was preceded in death by his parents, George and Rachel (Siegfried) Scheafer; brother Robert and sister-in-law Beverly Scheafer, niece Karla Scheafer, and brother Douglas Scheafer.