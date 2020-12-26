‘I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith.' 2 Timothy 4:7
Donald Gene Scheafer passed from this earthly home and joined his Lord and Savior on Dec. 13, 2020, from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Don was born the second son of George and Rachel (Siegfried) Scheafer on April 27, 1936, in Billings. Don grew up in Shepherd helping on the family farm, attending Shepherd Schools graduating in 1954. He attended Rocky Mountain College and Eastern Montana College of Education in Billings, working summers as a fire fighter for the forest service and on the ground crew for Northwest Airlines.
While living in Billings, Don met Georgette Miller through a mutual friend.
He asked her for a date, when she hesitated, he said ‘either say yes or no', they were married six months later. In the following years, three little Scheafer's joined the family, Brent, Brian and Becki.
For five years, Don owned and operated Don's Grand Avenue Standard station on 16th and Grand in Billings. He sold the business and worked for Plaza Chrysler-Plymouth for one year. By contacts he made on the job, he was hired by Chrysler Corporation as a District Manager. The company moved Don and the family to Great Falls for 4 years, then transferred them to the Portland, Oregon, Zone office. Don was promoted to several positions in the company for the next 27 years.
The day after he retired, they hit the road in their 5th wheel and traveled the southwest states for three winters, sold their Oregon home and settled in Absarokee in 1997.
Don was a quiet man, with an equally quiet sense of humor. If there was something to be done, he would just quietly 'get er' done with no fanfare. Don was very patriotic and civic minded. He served as an officer in Absarokee Lions Club, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Absarokee Civic Club, Stillwater Golf, Cobblestone Preservation Committee, Museum of the Beartooths, Stillwater County Economic Development, Stillwater County Chamber of Commerce and the Stillwater County Republican Central Committee. For 17 years, he greatly enjoyed working with 'Special Ed' kids at Absarokee Elementary School, where the kids called him ‘Grandpa Don'.
From daughter Becki: ‘Rest in peace, dad. Your legacy of a solid work ethic, doing a good job and family will live on. My green Dodge Challenger will arrive someday.'
Don was preceded in death by his parents, George and Rachel (Siegfried) Scheafer; brother Robert and sister-in-law Beverly Scheafer, niece Karla Scheafer, and brother Douglas Scheafer.
Don is survived by his wife Georgette of 62 years, sons Brent and Kim Scheafer of Tangent, Oregon; Brian and Judy Scheafer of Vancouver, Washington; daughter Becki and Michael Lowrie of Oregon City, Oregon. Six grandchildren Kayla Scheafer of Portland, Oregon; Chase and Karly Scheafer of Brownsville, Oregon; Tricia and Chris Stimac of Little Elm, Texas; Angie Critelli of Vancouver, Washington; Chelsea Lowrie and Richard Lurch, Oregon City, Oregon; Joshua and Ashley Lowrie of Canby, Oregon; seven great-grandchildren, Harper and Gage Scheafer; Kenzie and Raegan Stimac; Katherine, Nickolas and Amelia Lowrie. Also surviving are brother Gerald and Judy Scheafer of Powell, Wyoming; sister Judy Allen of Grand Junction, Colorado; niece Brenda Mares of New Braunfels, Texas, nephews Steven Scheafer of Allen, Texas, and Karsten Scheafer of Billings.
The family is very grateful to the RiverStone Hospice team for their loving care and assistance during Don's last days. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Box 343, Absarokee, MT 59001; Museum of the Beartooths, Box 1, Columbus, MT 59019 or RiverStone Hospice, 123 S. 27th Street, Billings, MT 59101. www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
