Donald Gene Schultz

Jan. 5, 1959 – May 28, 2021

A devoted father and husband, cherished brother and son, and friend to all who knew him, Donald Gene Schultz got his angel wings May 28, 2021.

Don was born in Plentywood, Jan. 5, 1959, the 2nd-born of Richard and Jean Schultz into what would become a loving family of six brothers and one sister.

His early years were spent playing sports and fishing with his brothers. He graduated high school (‘77) in Glendive and worked in the construction industry there before moving to Laurel and meeting the love of his life, the beautiful, kind, and fun-loving Robin Frickel. On Sept. 10, 1988, they married and began their fulfilling and adventurous life together, welcoming with overwhelming joy two daughters, Rebeca and Rylee.

As loving parents, Don and Robin devoted themselves to providing for every need of their children, while enjoying every moment of their time together. The same gleam in their eyes for their girls is seen for their two grandchildren, Keaton and Bennett, sons of Rebeca and Nate Weaver.

Don is a builder and for the last 25 years he specialized in custom cabinetry. Many buildings in MT and WY will display his professional handiwork for years to come.