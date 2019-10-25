Gene Stark was born to Keta (Mascher) Stark and Floyd Dean Stark. He attended Indian Arrow School in the Huntley area and Billings Senior High School.
After high school, Gene became a carpenter. Over the next several decades, Gene built countless homes and created several businesses in the Billings area. Later in his life, he even dowsed wells, finding underground sources of water where others could not.
Throughout his life, Gene created art, including oil paintings, bronze and porcelain sculptures, and watercolors. At his art gallery in Lockwood, folks could view over 1,000 works of art, including ‘Custer’s Last Battle’, a bronze sculpture measuring over 200 square feet. He poured his bronzes in his own foundry, where the working temperature reached 2,300 degrees.
You have free articles remaining.
Gene married and divorced several times. In 1960, he married Bonnie (Robinson) Stark, and they had two children, Ralena (Stark) Raymond, of Estacada, Oregon, and Justin Wade Stark, of Portland, Oregon. Along with his children, survivors include a brother, John Stark, a sister, Betty (Stark) Snyder, both of Billings, several nieces and nephews, and two grandchildren.
No services are planned. Condolences may be shared with the family and smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.