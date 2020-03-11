You have free articles remaining.
Donald Gerald Parpart
Donald Gerald Parpart, age 91, formerly of Fort Peck, Montana, went to his Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Glendive Medical Center in Glendive, Montana. Memorial services for Don and Beulah will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Nashua, Montana, with Pastor Bonnie Novak officiating. Private interment services will be held in the Galpin Church Cemetery in Valley County, Montana. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
