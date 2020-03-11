Donald Gerald Parpart
Donald Gerald Parpart

Donald Gerald Parpart

Donald Gerald Parpart, age 91, formerly of Fort Peck, Montana, went to his Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Glendive Medical Center in Glendive, Montana. Memorial services for Don and Beulah will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Nashua, Montana, with Pastor Bonnie Novak officiating. Private interment services will be held in the Galpin Church Cemetery in Valley County, Montana. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Service information

Jun 8
Memorial Service
Monday, June 8, 2020
11:00AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
115 Mabel Street
Nashua, MT 59248
