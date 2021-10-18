A life-long Sheridan County resident, Donald Guenther passed quietly on Oct. 10, 2021.

He was raised in the Dagmar area with his parents, Bert and Virgie (Chapman) Guenther and family. Donald attended the Roosevelt School and graduated from Grenora High School in 1942. After graduating, Donald was employed at various jobs including the ACME Coal Mine near Coalridge; building the REA electric lines; working at Sheridan County soil conservation; the Dagmar Farmers Union, and at Lake Electric owned by his sister, Dorothy, and her husband Clarence Sonstegaard.

In 1970, he started working for Sheridan County Road Dept operating the road grader. Donald also drove school bus to Dagmar and supplied the local children with comic books to read while on the bus. He was the catcher for the Big Muddy Baseball League. In the fall of 1947, Buster Crohn invited Donald to come meet the new school teacher, Marian Oyen. They were married on June 16, 1948. In 1961, Donald and Marian bought the Emil Rasmussen farmstead and moved in the fall of that year.

Both Donald and Marian enjoyed the school and sports activities of their kids. Donald drove many miles to deliver his boys to basketball practices at Antelope School. The neighbor families carpooled, assuring the team members arrived safely. Donald rarely missed a game, home or away.