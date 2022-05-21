Colonel Donald Halley Bentzen, Jr., United States Army Reserve (Ret), age 85, passed away at Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody, WY on Friday, May 13. Don will be interred in Bozeman, MT at a later date. Memories and condolences may be left for the family on www.ballardfh.com.
