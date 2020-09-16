Donald J. Steinbeisser

Don believed in God, family, country and community. He served in the US Army Reserves from 1957 to 1962, the Montana House of Representatives from 2000 to 2005 and the Montana State Senate from 2005 to 2012. He was proud of his time spent in the Montana State Legislature and was highly respected on both sides of the aisle for his calm demeanor on contentious issues and his ability to sincerely listen to all sides. You could often find him telling members of his care team all about his time in Helena. Helena is also where he found love again after Leona's passing. Amelia (Lia) Pirrone brought Don a cup of coffee. That cup of coffee turned into a beautiful marriage. Lia and Don enjoyed many spontaneous trips to see friends on the back roads of Montana, traveling to visit their kids and out-of-state friends and many laughs. They would have celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, December 1, 2020.