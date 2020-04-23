Donald L. McCandless, PhD
Donald L. McCandless, PhD, passed away on April 21, 2020 at the age of 79, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Malta, MT to Howard McCandless and Agnes McPhee. He was also lucky to be loved by his stepfather, Kenny Murray, and his siblings, Kathy, Pat and Kelly. Don attended Malta High School, Carroll College, Creighton University for his Pharmacy degree and University of Utah for his PhD in Pharmacology. Don treasured his mentorship by Dr. Louis Goodman at University of Utah. Don completed his post-doctoral work at McGill University in Montreal and taught at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. It was in Canada that Don began his prison ministry and social justice work. His family was welcomed to Canada by wonderful people who became their lifelong friends.
Don met his love, Judy Becker, who was studying at Creighton for her nursing degree. They married and raised 3 daughters, Bridget, Beth and Erin. The family moved to Independence in 1975 when Don took a teaching position at Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine (now KCUMB). Over his 31 years there, he taught pharmacology to more than 5,000 physicians. In 2005, he was awarded the Missouri Governors Award for Teaching by Gov. Bob Holden. While at KCU, Don started a program called DO CARE to take local medical students to medically underserved areas in Guatemala. He was recognized by DO CARE International with their highest honor, the Earnest A. Allaby Award.
Don believed deeply in service and advancing equity, especially for those who have been forgotten. He was ordained as a deacon in the Catholic Church in 1976. For over 40 years, he served at the parishes of Nativity of Mary and Our Lady of Peace. He had a 40 year prison ministry, served as a community liaison for the Probation and Parole department, was on the initial board to create Hope House Women's Shelter, helped to start the Shared Care Free Clinic, and was committed to many other causes. Part of his legacy includes the many young people he took on service missions to Mexico. Don learned Spanish in order to serve and was humbled to be joyfully welcomed to the Latino community. He left a gentle footprint of what it means to live one's faith.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 54 years, Judy; his daughters, Bridget McCandless and husband Dennis Taylor, Beth and husband Tony May and Erin McCandless and husband Edward Seifert; his adored grandchildren, Ryan May, Sarah May, Maggie Taylor, Nathan Taylor and Alexis Taylor; great granddaughter, Ellie Campbell, and his beloved Montana family. He will be remembered for his hugs, his crooked smile, his many acts of kindness, a great sense of humor, an insatiable intellectual curiosity, his love of travel and meeting new people, a desire to inspire others to learn and a commitment to leaving the world a better place. We will miss you, Dad. May the road rise up to greet you.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Bishop Sullivan Center or Cristo Rey High School. We will plan a celebration of life when circumstances allow. Online condolences to www.mcgilleysheil.com. Arr: McGilley & Sheil Chapel 816-353-6555.
