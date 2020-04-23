Donald L. McCandless, PhD

Don believed deeply in service and advancing equity, especially for those who have been forgotten. He was ordained as a deacon in the Catholic Church in 1976. For over 40 years, he served at the parishes of Nativity of Mary and Our Lady of Peace. He had a 40 year prison ministry, served as a community liaison for the Probation and Parole department, was on the initial board to create Hope House Women's Shelter, helped to start the Shared Care Free Clinic, and was committed to many other causes. Part of his legacy includes the many young people he took on service missions to Mexico. Don learned Spanish in order to serve and was humbled to be joyfully welcomed to the Latino community. He left a gentle footprint of what it means to live one's faith.