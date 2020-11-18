 Skip to main content
Donald L. Ward
Donald L. Ward, 88, of Lewistown died Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2020 at the Villa in Lewistown of natural causes. Memorial Services will be Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Cloyd Chapel, cremation has taken place and committal will be at a later time in Central Montana Memorial Gardens. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.

