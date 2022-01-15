Donald Mahana

He married Marie (Settera) Sept. 1, 1956. He served his country in the Air Force, owned an A&W, retired from the Post Office and had a few other side jobs in between – some of which included teaching us to hunt, fish and camp and much more! He was a man that embraced a family of girls and he was the best girl grandpa around. He was blessed with two great grandsons later in his life. He had a green thumb and his garden was always the envy of everyone and he was always willing to give a tour and to share in the harvest. He was a man of few words but what he did say was important, witty or sincere and will leave behind a legacy of humor and love.