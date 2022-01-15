 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald Mahana
0 entries

Donald Mahana

  • 0
Donald Mahana

Heaven gained an angel at 6:30 a.m. on Jan., 8, 2022. Don Mahana was born April 8, 1932 and passed on Jan. 8, 2022 due to pneumonia.

He married Marie (Settera) Sept. 1, 1956. He served his country in the Air Force, owned an A&W, retired from the Post Office and had a few other side jobs in between – some of which included teaching us to hunt, fish and camp and much more! He was a man that embraced a family of girls and he was the best girl grandpa around. He was blessed with two great grandsons later in his life. He had a green thumb and his garden was always the envy of everyone and he was always willing to give a tour and to share in the harvest. He was a man of few words but what he did say was important, witty or sincere and will leave behind a legacy of humor and love.

He was preceded in death by many family members. He is survived by his wife Marie of 65 years; three daughters Lori (Tim) Harmon, Billings, Debbie Johnson, Harlowton, Lavonne Kent, Huntley; granddaughters Chrissy, Cathy, Bailey, Shelby and Shayla; great granddaughters Logan, Kennedi, Bostyn, Maci, Tennyson and Kayhana; great grandsons Bobby and Brecken.

He was a man of few words but what he did say was important, witty or sincere.

Arrangements were made by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. No services are planned.

Special man – amazing husband father and grandfather. He embraced a family of girls teaching us all to hunt, fish, trap, garden and camp. And with so many girl grands born first – he was the best girl grandpa around.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News