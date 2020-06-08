Donald ‘Max' Maxwell, 68 of Billings, died at home on April 2, 2020, following a brief battle with esophageal cancer. He was born on Dec. 21, 1951, to Edwin J. and Pauline Anna (Harris) Maxwell in Newcastle, Wyoming, and was raised in Billings. Max worked at Billings Nursery for 38 years, retired in 2017 and immediately joined the staff at King of Glory Lutheran Church, taking care of the grounds and facility. Max leaves his wife of 41 years and 2 days, Lorrie Maxwell; three children, Thomas (Talia), Anna (Kurt), and Joseph; and 3 grandchildren, Andre, Aubrey, and Peyton. Max is also survived by his brother, Jim Maxwell of Helena.