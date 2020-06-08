Donald ‘Max' Maxwell
Donald ‘Max' Maxwell, 68 of Billings, died at home on April 2, 2020, following a brief battle with esophageal cancer. He was born on Dec. 21, 1951, to Edwin J. and Pauline Anna (Harris) Maxwell in Newcastle, Wyoming, and was raised in Billings. Max worked at Billings Nursery for 38 years, retired in 2017 and immediately joined the staff at King of Glory Lutheran Church, taking care of the grounds and facility. Max leaves his wife of 41 years and 2 days, Lorrie Maxwell; three children, Thomas (Talia), Anna (Kurt), and Joseph; and 3 grandchildren, Andre, Aubrey, and Peyton. Max is also survived by his brother, Jim Maxwell of Helena.
Services will be held at King of Glory Lutheran Church at a future date to be announced. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com//maxwell to view a full obituary and leave remembrances.
