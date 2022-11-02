Donald Miller

Donald D. Miller of Billings passed away October 31, at Billings Clinic Hospital. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. He was born December 26, 1937 and was the oldest of two two sons of Harold (Fat) and Katie (Briltz) Miller. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Miller, and her six grandchildren that truly loved him and enjoyed playing with him. He is also survived by his brother Harold; two children, Susan Richardson and David Miller; grandchildren: Alexandra Anderson and Brandon Richardson; three great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Carol's sister, RoseMarie Kline.

Donald grew up in Fromberg and graduated from high school with his lifelong friend Walter Kuhr. He would marry Carol J. Rafferty, who predeceased him in 2010, after 52 years of marriage. Upon graduation from Fromberg High School, Donald went to work for the Fish and Game Dept. and planted fish out of Blue Water Fish Hatchery. He would later work at Conoco Refinery in Billings, and he continued in the refining business until his retirement at age 55. He served in the U.S. Army and promoted to Supply Sergeant due to his amazing typing skills which was evidenced by all the cool stuff he had in the basement. Don eventually graduated from Eastern Montana College with a degree in Business Administration. Don was baptized in infancy to the Catholic faith, and in his later years would devote himself to Catholicism.

He always had the greenest yard on the block and his cars would shine like a diamond. He was a frustrated writer but found he needed to raise a family and be a steady rock. He moved briefly to Minnesota so his wife Carol would spend more time the grandkids. Don could not handle being away from Montana, so, with the help of their son, the couple moved back to Montana where he would spend the rest of his life. He will be remembered for his shooting skills and his love the outdoors.

For the past five years, Don and his wife Lisa have traveled many countries and states enjoying life. They attended St. Thomas Parish where they enjoyed volunteering for the church.

There will be a Vigil at Dahl Funeral Chapel at 7 p.m. on Thurs., November 3. The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 4, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 2055 Woody Dr, Billings with a luncheon to follow. Interment at Rockvale Cemetery, Rockvale, MT, will follow the luncheon.