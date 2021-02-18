Donald Nordwick
Donald Nordwick of 79 passed away Wednesday Feb. 10, at Sidney Hospital. Donald was born in Poplar, Montana, on May 28th 1941. Son of Ruben and Ruth Nordwick.
He attended Highschool in Missoula, MT. He served the Army National reserve guard for three years. He married Paulette Murray on Sep. 20, 1963. They farmed North of Poplar and three children Michael, Donette and Larry.
Donald and his wife retired from farming in 2003. They spent their retirement traveling to see their children and grandchildren and great grandchildren and working on their home, yard and garden. Paulette passed in March of 2017 and they were married 52 blessed years. Donald spent the rest of his life working in his yard, cultivating his trees and mowing grass. He always had a garden of vegetables he enjoyed. He was a big fan of the Houston Rockets and enjoyed NBA basketball. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
