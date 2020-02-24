You have free articles remaining.
RED LODGE — Donald R. Duncan, 61, of Red Lodge died Feb. 23, 2020 at Billings Clinic following surgical complications. Don was born on Aug. 19, 1958 in Harlowton to James and Norma Duncan. He worked with people with disabilities at Beartooth Alliance and with animals at the Beartooth Nature Center. Cremation has taken place. Don requested no services. View full obituary at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/families/duncan
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Duncan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.