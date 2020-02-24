Donald R. Duncan
RED LODGE — Donald R. Duncan, 61, of Red Lodge died Feb. 23, 2020 at Billings Clinic following surgical complications. Don was born on Aug. 19, 1958 in Harlowton to James and Norma Duncan. He worked with people with disabilities at Beartooth Alliance and with animals at the Beartooth Nature Center. Cremation has taken place. Don requested no services. View full obituary at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/families/duncan

