Donald R. Erickson

Deceased Dec. 17, 2020

Don was born on Jan. 17, 1927, to Eva and Axel R. Erickson in Deer Creek, Minnesota, growing up in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, and graduating from high school there. His annual from his senior year stated that Don was best known for his corny jokes. If you knew Don, he had a lifetime of corny jokes and witty comebacks. He was drafted into the Army upon reaching 18 years of age and was discharged as a sergeant at the end of WWII. He graduated from Minnesota Dental School in 1951 and entered the U.S. Air Force for two years as a captain in the Dental Corps.

While studying in dental school, he met (in the dental chair!) and soon after married E. Jeanne Brendal. He always said he couldn't believe he was that lucky! Don and Jeanne were married in the Lutheran Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, with the text, 'As for me and my family, we will serve the Lord.' They both were very active in serving others during their lifetimes. His family has been shown the great legacy of their faith. Don's greatest joys were golfing, family trips, weekend boating and camping, and the cabin on Flathead Lake.