Don was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Jan. 9, 1927, to Roy Jones and Beatrice Koslowski Jones. He died unexpectedly on July 29, 2019. He left school at age 15 when his father died in 1942 and secured a job to help support his mother and younger sister. Soon thereafter, the family moved to Detroit to live with Beatrice’s brother. In Detroit, Don landed a job rebuilding V8 motors at a local Ford dealership, where he eventually became an excellent mechanic.
At the age of 17, Don joined the Navy during WWII. After graduating from Electricians School, he was assigned to the USS Yorktown CV10 aircraft carrier and there he served his country for the duration of the war. After his discharge, he attended Central Radio & TV School in Kansas City, which launched him on a successful radio career beginning with KWYO in Sheridan, Wyoming. In 1953, he was hired by KBMY radio and moved to Billings.
In 1969, he married Gini Seitz Angel in Billings. Don and Gini celebrated their 50th anniversary together on a cruise to Alaska with their children last month. After leaving KBMY, Don worked at the Billings Chamber of Commerce before embarking on his next career in the oil development business with Norsworthy & Reger. He retired at age 62 and has spent the last 30 years volunteering at the desk at the Billings Rotary Club.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Dorothy, and oldest son, Kenneth. He is survived by his wife, Gini, and children, Judy A. (Clark) Whiteley, Billings, Donna L. Jones, Woodland, California, Patrick V. Jones, Billings, Christopher A. (Tamara) Jones, Aldie, Virginia, Dr. Thomas E. (Carolyn) Jones, Lakeville, Minnesota, and D. Anthony (Gigi) Jones, Kailua, Hawaii. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, Gini’s five Seitz brothers and many extended family members.
A 'Remembrance' gathering is planned for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, St. Benedicts Room, 2055 Woody Drive, Billings, MT 59102. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at St. Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Billings Rotary Foundation, PO Box 1491, Billings, or your charity of choice.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.