Donald R. Rose, 94, a longtime resident of Roundup passed away at the Butterfly Homes Assisted Living in Billings. He was born to Laura and James Rose on the family ranch northwest of Roundup on March 17, 1925.
Survivors include his three children; LaDonna (Ed) Gates, Kenneth (Mary) Rose, Dick Rose and his son-in-law Bob Phillips; grandchildren, Kerrie, Glenna, Liberty, Justice, Andy, and Hunter; 17 great-grandchildren, Sierra, Dylan, Dreysen, Leah, Lyric, Eyden, Devon, Destiny, Elley, Emery, ‘Q’, Aryiahna, Everest, Edysen, Breyden, Timothy and Macy; one great-great-grandson Carsen, numerous nieces and nephews, and his good friend Nancy Anderson.
Dad was preceded in death by his wife Delores, his wife Shirley, his parents, brothers and sister, his two daughters Jackie and Linda, grand-daughter Rene and grandson ‘Ty’.
For a complete obituary and online condolences visit Smith Funeral Chapel at www.smithfuneralchapels.com
