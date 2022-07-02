 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Billings Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by TDS Fiber

Donald Rex Krause

  • 0
Donald Rex Krause

Don passed away peacefully in his home on June 29 following an extended illness. He was born on October 21, 1944 In Powell, Wyoming, the son of Wayne and Evelyn Krause.

Don graduated from Powell High School in 1963 and went on to earn his bachelors degree from MSU Northern in automotive training. Don was a life long car enthusiast and enjoyed singing and being a member of the barber shop group. He married Colleen Yankoski in 1982 and they celebrated 40 years of marriage in June.

In addition to his wife, Colleen, he is survived by a son Dustin (Jean) and daughter Katrina, two brothers, Tad (Julie) Gary (Jill) and 3 grandchildren.

Service will be held at the Smith Funeral Chapel - West end on Tuesday July 5th at 3 p.m. 304 34th Street West, Billings.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should try pepper on desserts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News