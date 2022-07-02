Donald Rex Krause

Don passed away peacefully in his home on June 29 following an extended illness. He was born on October 21, 1944 In Powell, Wyoming, the son of Wayne and Evelyn Krause.

Don graduated from Powell High School in 1963 and went on to earn his bachelors degree from MSU Northern in automotive training. Don was a life long car enthusiast and enjoyed singing and being a member of the barber shop group. He married Colleen Yankoski in 1982 and they celebrated 40 years of marriage in June.

In addition to his wife, Colleen, he is survived by a son Dustin (Jean) and daughter Katrina, two brothers, Tad (Julie) Gary (Jill) and 3 grandchildren.

Service will be held at the Smith Funeral Chapel - West end on Tuesday July 5th at 3 p.m. 304 34th Street West, Billings.