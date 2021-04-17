Our dear & beloved friend, Donald Roholt, passed away peacefully at Riverstone Hospice House in Billings Montana on April 5, 2021, at 5 a.m., shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Hoople, North Dakota on Sept. 20, 1936 to Arthur Waldmore and Selina Bertha (Rustan) Roholt.
He lived 84 years with dignity and integrity in Minnesota, Colorado and Montana. His kind personality, amazing memory, career in aeronautical engineering, precision machinist abilities and problem-solving skills endeared him to many. He loved working on projects with friends. We will surely miss Don. We will honor Don on Thursday, May 13, 2021 with an Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with services at 1:30 p.m. at the Lavina Senior Citizen Center. He loved Montana and his friends. Memorials to your charity of choice.
