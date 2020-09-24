 Skip to main content
Donald S. Hauge
Donald S. Hauge

Donald S. Hauge, 92, of Harlowton, died Wednesday afternoon, September 23rd, 2020, in the Wheatland Memorial Healthcare. Services will be Monday, September 28th, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Perkins Chapel with committal to follow in the Harlowton Cemetery. Perkins Funeral Home assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com

