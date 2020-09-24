Donald S. Hauge, 92, of Harlowton, died Wednesday afternoon, September 23rd, 2020, in the Wheatland Memorial Healthcare. Services will be Monday, September 28th, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Perkins Chapel with committal to follow in the Harlowton Cemetery. Perkins Funeral Home assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com