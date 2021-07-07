Donald W. Hageman
Donald W. Hageman, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, 73, of Vonore, TN, passed away June 25, 2021. Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1994. He retired from the Navy and worked for the federal government as a contractor, then as a civilian employee of the U.S. Army at the Pentagon. He enjoyed officiating for flag football, basketball, and softball games. Don served the community as treasurer for the Friends of the Vonore Library, and treasurer of the USS Sterett Association. In addition, he chaired the fundraising event for the Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed his time with the Banger Boys setting off community fireworks. He was a member of the Vonore Baptist Church and served and loved his Lord and Savior. Don was born in Billings, MT in 1948.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marybeth; daughters Betsy Hageman and Natalie Hageman both of VA; daughter Sally and son-in-law Chad Brewer and granddaughters Ava, Megan, and Tessa of MS; sister Lynn Langeliers and brother Joe Hageman both of Montana.
The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 17, 3 p.m., at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville, TN. The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. prior to the service. If you cannot attend, please sign our guestbook at biereleyhale.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Don's honor to Operation Heal Our Patriots or the Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department.
