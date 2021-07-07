Donald W. Hageman, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, 73, of Vonore, TN, passed away June 25, 2021. Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1994. He retired from the Navy and worked for the federal government as a contractor, then as a civilian employee of the U.S. Army at the Pentagon. He enjoyed officiating for flag football, basketball, and softball games. Don served the community as treasurer for the Friends of the Vonore Library, and treasurer of the USS Sterett Association. In addition, he chaired the fundraising event for the Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed his time with the Banger Boys setting off community fireworks. He was a member of the Vonore Baptist Church and served and loved his Lord and Savior. Don was born in Billings, MT in 1948.