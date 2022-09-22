Donald W. Lewis, age 79, passed away on September 19, surrounded by family. Don was born in Elllendale, ND on August 19, 1943, to Alden Lewis and Dorothy (Sand) Lewis.

Upon graduation in 1962, Don moved to Billings, MT to work at Anthony's Department Store. During his employment there, he met Ellen Papka, and they married on June 13, 1964. On September 19, 1965, they welcomed their first daughter, Kelly, followed by son Steve, and youngest daughter Karen.

Don worked various jobs to provide for his growing family. He loved to camp and travel. Don worked 20 years as a custodian at St. Bernard Catholic Church until his retirement. He was always willing to help his children and anyone else who asked for his help.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ellen; children: Kelly (James) Campbell, Steve (Dana) Lewis, and Karen (Eric) Isaacson; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Mary Ann Lewis, Alden Lewis, Dottie Ross, and Jay (Kari) Lewis.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers on the Sixth Tower for keeping Don comfortable in his final days, and to everyone who stopped by to keep him company.