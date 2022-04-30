On March 30, 2021, just shy of his 92nd birthday, Donald W. Mack passed away at his home in Covington, LA.

Born April 1, 1929, in Billings, MT to Charles and Louisiana Mae (Rowe) Mack, Don lived most of his youth in Billings, but some of his fondest memories were of the many summers he spent working the wheat fields of central Montana with his mother's relatives. Following his graduation from Billings Senior High School in 1947, Don enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps and was stationed at Elmendorf Field in Anchorage, AK., before being sent to Eglin AFB on the opposite side of the country in Ft. Walton Beach, FL. While stationed at Eglin, he met Doris Creel of Richton, MS. They were married in Tuscaloosa, AL., on July 12, 1952. Following their marriage, Don and Doris lived briefly in Billings, MT., before returning to Tuscaloosa.

Don enrolled in the University of Alabama and obtained his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Don worked in the nuclear power field for almost 30 years. His first job was in Newport News, VA., but his job changes took the family to Texas, California, Alabama and Tennessee.

Everywhere Don lived he learned as much as possible about the geography and history of the area. He had many interests outside of his work: cattle farming, boating, camping and hiking, reading and studying history, ham radio and genealogy. He never met a challenge he wasn't up for. Don's family is still in awe from when he shared with them that if he couldn't fall asleep at night, his first recourse was to name all the presidents of the United States in order, including the dates they served. If that didn't do the trick, he would then name the Vice-Presidents and their dates of service. Sometimes he would change his routine by naming all the counties of Tennessee and their county seat.

In 2018, at the request of his daughter, he moved to Covington, LA., to be near her son and grandchildren. Don loved the Louisiana culture, but not the culinary delight of most Louisianans: crawfish!

Don was a wonderful father and grandfather, always ready to help in any way his family needed. He is greatly missed by those who loved him.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Hammond; brothers: Allen and Willard Mack; granddaughter, Elizabeth Mack; and his wife, Doris Creel Mack.

He is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Doug) Rowe; and her sons: John David, Joseph, and Ryan Matthews; and by his son, Kevin (Shauna); and their daughters: Missi Shearer and Sierra Wilson. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held in May of 2021 at his son's farm in Lebanon, TN.