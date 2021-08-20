Donald Warren Jacobson Jr. aka Jake, 63 of Billings, passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 17, 2021.

Jake was born in Kansas City, MO on August 5, 1958. He was the oldest son to Don and Kay Jacobson.

He attended Billings West High School and graduated in 1976. After high school he went to college at LCSC in Lewiston Idaho. He played baseball and met and fell in love with Shelly Jacobson. They started their family and had four beautiful daughters, Amie, Melissa, Meahgen and Jessyca.

In Jake's own words, ‘I love nothing more than spending time with my family, it makes my life whole.' His greatest joy was his family and his ten grandchildren. He was an all star spectator to his children and grandchildren. He was always the loudest one in the crowd and was seen encouraging everyone. He never met a stranger that didn't love him.

He would share countless stories with his family of his adventures. He was the Kansas City Chiefs biggest fan. His favorite past times was golfing, playing softball with his buddies and watching the hill climbs.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Dave and his sister Diann. Jake is survived by his four daughters, 10 grandchildren, and his two sisters Darlene and Donna.