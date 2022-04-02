Donald Wesley Bradley, 99, passed peacefully from this life on March 23, 2022, at Rosebud Health Care Center in Forsyth. Viewing will be at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Forsyth from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 7, 2022. Services will also be held at Concordia Lutheran Church on April 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Rosebud County Cemetery. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
