On a beautiful winter weekend, Donette Werhonig Beach peacefully made her way to heaven from Your Home in Billings. Donette was born July 3, 1967 in Montrose, Colorado to Don and Kay (Barber) Werhonig because her father’s career took them to many cities and towns. Donette and her siblings attended several schools throughout Montana.

Donette graduated from Harlowton High School with the class of 1985. Following high school, Donette embarked on a gratifying career of service working as a bartender and a server. During this time she met so many people who became her friends.

Donette’s greatest love was her son, Korbin. As a single mother she made sure that Korbin never wanted for anything, and provided a great life for both of them. As Korbin got older Donette had a desire to better their home life, and she went back to school on her own, earning a bachelor and a Master’s degree in accounting.

There was never an animal that Donette didn’t deeply love, including dogs, cats and even goats.

Donette and her sister Vicki shared a bond that was more than sister but the best of friends. Together they shared memories of growing up, laughing at everything, moving, being in each other’s wedding and raising children together.

Donette was preceded in death by her mother Kay Werhonig, her grandparents Evelyn and Ben Werhonig and Harley and Alma Barber as well as her Aunt Dianne.

Donette will be deeply missed by her son Korbin, faithful companion Dixie, father Don Werhonig, sister and brother in law Vicki and Tom Krause; brothers Don and Bill Werhonig; nephew Devin (Ruth) Krause, neice Morgan (Matthew) Nav. In addition to many more nieces and nephews.

Donette is also survived by her Aunt Susan Barber and uncles George Werhonig, Jim Barber, Jack (Kathy) Barber and very special friend Becky Edwards.

At this time no services are planned.