Donita D'Ambrosio (Neetz) was born on Feb. 23, 1982. She went home to the Lord and her mother, Cindy Garcia, on Nov. 4 of 2021. Their mother-daughter bond was unbreakable. If you were lucky enough to know Neetz, you know that she had a big heart, and she would always have your back. Donita was a protector to all whom she loved, especially her children. In Donita's younger years, she competed in various talent contests. She always won first place in the dancing competitions. She would brag that her sons got their moves from their momma. At the Montana State Fair, she was extremely proud to be able to watch her boys dance in one of the pre-shows. She was happy with all of her children's accomplishments like seeing her oldest son, D'Andre, graduate in 2019 and second son, Cortez, in 2021.
Donita will always be remembered for her kind heart, joyful laughter, crazy stories, and for the love she had for her children.
Donita is survived by her father, Donald D'Ambrosio (Carmen), Dana D'Ambrosio, Danelle Sheridan (Patrick), Donte Wohlfeil, Devin Asbell; Her children D'Andre Hidalgo, Cortez Hidalgo, Carlito Hidalgo, Chencho D'Ambrosio, Denyaiha D'Ambrosio; As well as Gwen fox (auntie grandma); And many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews
The family would like to thank all who were there to listen to her pain and struggle in the end of her battle. We love and appreciate you all for everything you have done for Neetz.
Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday Nov. 20, 2021 at All Nation Christ Church, 2520 5th Ave South, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.