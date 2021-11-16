Donita D'Ambrosio (Neetz) was born on Feb. 23, 1982. She went home to the Lord and her mother, Cindy Garcia, on Nov. 4 of 2021. Their mother-daughter bond was unbreakable. If you were lucky enough to know Neetz, you know that she had a big heart, and she would always have your back. Donita was a protector to all whom she loved, especially her children. In Donita's younger years, she competed in various talent contests. She always won first place in the dancing competitions. She would brag that her sons got their moves from their momma. At the Montana State Fair, she was extremely proud to be able to watch her boys dance in one of the pre-shows. She was happy with all of her children's accomplishments like seeing her oldest son, D'Andre, graduate in 2019 and second son, Cortez, in 2021.