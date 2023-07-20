Donlyn Dean Jensen
BILLINGS - Donlyn Dean Jensen, Burr, 68, passed away July 6th, 2023 at his residence in Billings, MT.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the North Park, Picnic Shelter Number 2, in Billings, MT at 3:00 p.m. North Park located at 6th Avenue N and N. 19th Street.
