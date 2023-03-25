Donna Ann MacDonald was born on Sept. 16, 1943. She passed away on March 18 with her daughter at her side.

Donna was the firstborn to Dr. Donald and Kathryn MacDonald and lived in Billings for most of her life. Along with Donna came siblings Gayle, Greg and Dennis. All her life, Donna would share stories of her mischievous younger brothers, loving every bit of their naughtiness. Donna grew up in the Billings school system and graduated from Billings Senior High School.

Donna's life was defined by her love for her two daughters, Paige (born 1965) and Jennifer (born 1983). Although she lost Paige too young, in 1971, she never forgot her and often reminisced fondly of her short time on this Earth as her mother. The tragedy of losing Paige solidified Donna's resilience, faith and strength, calling her to become a Registered Nurse. Donna graduated Nursing School at MSU-Northern in 1974. She was fiercely independent and went on to live a life that Jennifer so admired. She took Jennifer volunteering with her at Garfield School, as a reading tutor to young students. She joined the City County Health Board and was PTA President and Room Mother at Highland Elementary, all to help benefit her daughter. She took Jennifer on countless vacations around the country, teaching her the love for travel. Together they had the best times and grew into being best friends. Jennifer Denise was truly the light of Donna's eye and vice-versa. Donna loved taking part in all of Jennifer's life, including bantering with and teasing her son-in-law, whom she bestowed countless nicknames for including "Hulk, Farm Boy, Lawyer Boy and Kautzie." Donna was Jennifer's best friend, raising her to be a strong, resilient person like herself. As Jennifer matured, their relationship transpired to be sister-like. They were kindred spirits and soul sisters. Jennifer feels such a void without her, but is thankful that her Mom's heartache without Paige has been forever lifted.

Preceding Donna in death were her beautiful daughter, Paige; her husband, Leo "Button" Schroeder; brother Dennis; and her parents, Donald and Kathryn. Donna is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Bryan) Kautz; brother Greg (Cyndi) MacDonald; and sister Gayle (Neal) Ely. Donna is also survived by a niece and nephews, countless friends and family who are too numerous to mention; however, she is forever grateful for the loyal friendship of Sandy Becker and June Hansen. They were with her in her final hours. Donna also would be remiss if she did not mention the love of her dear friend Greg “Teach” Allard, who filled her final years with wonderful conversations.

Donna requested that no funeral take place and her wishes will be honored. Her remains will be spread at her Red Lodge home, a place that brought her so much peace. Special thanks to Roundup Memorial Hospital, Sweetwater Retirement and Stillwater Hospice for their compassionate care in Donna's final days. Donna, those who loved you feel part of their heart was taken with you, but as you always used to tell Jennifer, "You will always be in our back pockets." Go be with those you so patiently waited to see in Heaven. It was an honor living life with you.

In light of Donna's passion for nurturing and caring for others, memorial donations may be made in Donna MacDonald's memory to the College of Nursing Fund c/o MSU-Northern Foundation, PO Box 1691, Havre, MT 59501.

