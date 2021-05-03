 Skip to main content
Donna Benes Michel
Donna Benes Michel, age 95, died in Billings, on Sunday, May 2, 2021, after four days in hospice.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church. View obituary online at www.michelottisawyers.com.

