Donna Bennett

Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Donna's full obituary can be found at https://smithfuneralchapels.com/book-of-memories/4295737/Bennett-Donna/obituary.php. An outdoor memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Mayflower Congregational UCC, 2940 Poly Drive in Billings (ZOOM stream available – contact mtroches04@yahoo.com).