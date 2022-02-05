 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donna E. Holt

  • 0
Donna E. Holt

Donna E. Holt, 86, passed away Jan. 23, 2022. In her last hours, Donna was surrounded by family in her home.

A Celebration of Donna's life will be held this summer. For a full obituary or to leave condolences, please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: CAN: FREEDOM CONVOY: TRUCKERS PROTEST QUEBEC CITY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News