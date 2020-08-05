Donna Hein
Donna Hein, 77, of Billings passed away in her home on August 3, 2020. She was surrounded by family.
She was born to the late Cap and Kay McArty on Dec. 27, 1942. Donna graduated from Billings Central and went on to become an LPN. She ended her career with 15 years of service to Hospice then retired.
She was married to Bill Hein for 55 years and is survived by him and their three children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews.
Donna was strong in her Catholic faith and was ready to go home to her Lord. She loved her family and spending time with them and her friends.
Funeral and burial to be held at St. Pius X Parish on Friday, August 7th at 11 a.m. The service will be live streamed on the St. Pius website. Donna asked that in lieu of sending flowers, please make donations to LaVie and St. Vincent de Paul. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.