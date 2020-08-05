× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donna Hein

Donna Hein, 77, of Billings passed away in her home on August 3, 2020. She was surrounded by family.

She was born to the late Cap and Kay McArty on Dec. 27, 1942. Donna graduated from Billings Central and went on to become an LPN. She ended her career with 15 years of service to Hospice then retired.

She was married to Bill Hein for 55 years and is survived by him and their three children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews.

Donna was strong in her Catholic faith and was ready to go home to her Lord. She loved her family and spending time with them and her friends.

Funeral and burial to be held at St. Pius X Parish on Friday, August 7th at 11 a.m. The service will be live streamed on the St. Pius website. Donna asked that in lieu of sending flowers, please make donations to LaVie and St. Vincent de Paul. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

