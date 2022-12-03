Donna Hjelvik

Donna Fay Mouat was born to Helen (Berdahl) and James Mouat, Jr. on June 1, 1940, at the family farm in Myers, Montana. Her mother died when she and her siblings were very young and she was blessed with a new mother and brother when Jimmy married Arla (Sorenson Ferch) and they later added another brother and sister to the family.

Her nickname was Hap, or Happy, because she always made the best of things. A hard worker from way back, Arla once accused her of not knowing when to quit. She replied, "Yes, I do. When it's done!"

She married John Hjelvik, August 31st, 1958, and they raised 4 children, with a lot of laughter and hospitality, from their home in Nye, Montana. They spent 62 years together, playing cards, lending a helping hand, and making the world a better place.

Donna was one of the founding members of the Nye Community Church, and the treasurer for decades. Her faith was one of the most important parts of her life, as was her generosity and hard work. You could count on her for her famous buns and cinnamon rolls at a potluck or funeral or holiday.

She was preceded in death by husband Johnny, daughter Shelly (Johnny) Link, brother David (Juanita) Mouat, and sister Anne (Karlo) Fujiwara. She is survived by sister Ellen (Paul) Schoemer, brothers Willard (Carole) Ferch, Bob (Edna) Mouat and Frank (Lawanda) Mouat, daughters Laurie Winter and Tracey (Mike) Gates, son Mikol (Amanda) Hjelvik, Johnny (Beth Graham) Link, Bruce Winter, 8 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Donna was finally done with this life on November 27. She passed peacefully in her sleep at the family farm where she grew up, in the loving care of Tracey and Mike Gates. Her heavenly family is glad to have her. Her earthly family and friends will miss her. She was loved and cherished by everyone she knew.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer. Details to come. Memorial donations can go to the Nye Community Church or the Nye Volunteer Fire Department.