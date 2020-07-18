× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donna J. Turner, 93, passed on July 12, 2020, to meet her precious Jesus.

A generational Montanan, she was born the first day of spring March 20, 1927, to James and Bessie Quinn.

Donna grew up on the 'edge' of bustling Billings when Pioneer Park did not even exist! With her family being railroaders & business owners, Donna had a busy upbringing riding on trains, clothes-buying trips, visiting aunts, singing, tap dancing & church.

At the age of 16, Donna met her one & only, Paul Kozeluh (Turner) at Dintys, eventually resulting in six children! They enjoyed square dancing, pinochle, The Windmill, Yellowstone, Chico, rodeos & their cabin in Fishtail.

After Paul died in 1986, Donna fulfilled her wanderlust of traveling to Israel, Hawaii, Texas Alaska & more! She Loved God, her girls, family, friends, the USA, her cat Taffy (who stuck to her), rabbit (Dan), dark chocolate & people. This led her to many hours of volunteering at Carenet (LaVie), the Women's Prison Ministry & Church!