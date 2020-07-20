× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donna J. Turner, 93, passed on to meet her precious JESUS July 12, 2020.

In addition to the previous Sunday Obituary, Donna was a Billings School bus driver for 20+ years.

Donna is also survived by her five grandchildren, Justin Turner, Phillip Nelson family, Keziah Baisch family, Reese Bintz family & Audra Bintz.

In lieu of flowers please consider Donna's church, Word of Life or LaVie, or donation of your choice!