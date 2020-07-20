Donna J. Turner
Donna J. Turner, 93, passed on to meet her precious JESUS July 12, 2020.

In addition to the previous Sunday Obituary, Donna was a Billings School bus driver for 20+ years.

Donna is also survived by her five grandchildren, Justin Turner, Phillip Nelson family, Keziah Baisch family, Reese Bintz family & Audra Bintz.

In lieu of flowers please consider Donna's church, Word of Life or LaVie, or donation of your choice!

