ARIZONA — Donna Jean Bach (Workman), 66, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on Nov. 20, 2019, due to a terminal illness. Donna was born in Billings on July 29, 1953.

Throughout her life, Donna lived in Billings, Bremerton, San Diego and in Arizona where she settled down several decades ago. Donna worked throughout her entire life fulfilling her first love as a seamstress and still made her own clothes until she passed. One of her favorite jobs as a seamstress was at Billings Studio Theatre, where she created and made 200 costumes for eight different theatre productions. She also worked in security/law enforcement at Subbase Bangor and as a Tribal Police Aid at Sycuan Tribal Police Department.

Donna is survived by her four son’s: Paul (Deer Park, Wisconsin), Grant (Billings), Aaron (Sumner, Washington), and Scotty (Port Orchard, Washington). She is also survived by eight grandchildren. Donna is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Stanko; her mother Patricia and step-father Herbert Workman.

