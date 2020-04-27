Donna Joy Dinardi, age 86, formerly of Glendive passed away on April 24, 2020 at her residence in Helena. Donna was born on March 2, 1934, to Frank and Edith Pettersen. She was the oldest of six children. On June 28, 1952 Donna eloped to Billings to marry the love of her life, Andrew ‘Joe' Dinardi. Donna and Joe raised three sons and a daughter in Glendive. Donna started her career as a phone operator for Mountain Bell. Joe's job later took them to Billings, where Donna worked as a seamstress in the Billings Heights until she retired in 2011. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; and parents Frank and Edith. Donna is survived by her four children, son Dennis (Lynda) Dinardi, daughter Brenda (Dave) Koch, son Randi (BobiSue) Dinardi, son Andy Dinardi; eleven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother Richard ‘Dick' (Brenda) Pettersen; and four sisters Loretta (Les), Leora, Myrna ‘Toots' (Dan) Wornek, Renasue (Harold) Heafield. Full obituary, viewing and burial details: silhafuneralhomes.com