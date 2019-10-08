{{featured_button_text}}

Donna June Schaak spread her angel wings and took her place in heaven Oct. 5, 2019. Her quick wit and smile will be missed by all that knew her. She was loved and will be missed by all. A short informal gathering will be had at internment Oct. 11 at 1 pm. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings, Montana.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

To see a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

Tags

Load entries