29 years young and holding
Russell B. Delamater – Husband – Magnolia, TX
Mason Knapp – Father – Billings, MT
Teresa Knapp – Mother – Rogers, AR
Mandie Begin – Daughter – Fargo, ND
Ashley Aaser – Daughter – Bismarck, ND
She was The Most Beautiful and Wonderful’ Est wife
Loved Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior
Loved her daughters immensely
Loved her Russell (Rusty)
Loved Crafts
Loved Gardening
Loved her backyard and pool
Loved power tools
Loved truth even when it was hard
Loved steaks and shrimp
Loved the mountains, esp. The Smoky Mountains
Loved music with real heart felt ballads
Loved her dogs-Glacier, Sky, Silver, Stormy and The Blaze
Loved the Raw Meaty Bone diet for her dogs
Loved her dog family (puppy owners)
Loved drinking mimosas with friends and family
Loved her Christmas lights
Loved nature – animals and aspens
Loved her Persian cats-Rainy, Summer, Autumn, Winter…
Shared her love with family, friends and strangers
Loved Life that was full of Love, Joy, Truth, Integrity, Laughter and Love.
And this is why we LOVED DONNA! (My Babe.)
