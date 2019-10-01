{{featured_button_text}}

29 years young and holding

Russell B. Delamater – Husband – Magnolia, TX

Mason Knapp – Father – Billings, MT

Teresa Knapp – Mother – Rogers, AR

Mandie Begin – Daughter – Fargo, ND

Ashley Aaser – Daughter – Bismarck, ND

She was The Most Beautiful and Wonderful’ Est wife

Loved Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior

Loved her daughters immensely

Loved her Russell (Rusty)

Loved Crafts

Loved Gardening

Loved her backyard and pool

Loved power tools

Loved truth even when it was hard

Loved steaks and shrimp

Loved the mountains, esp. The Smoky Mountains

Loved music with real heart felt ballads

Loved her dogs-Glacier, Sky, Silver, Stormy and The Blaze

Loved the Raw Meaty Bone diet for her dogs

Loved her dog family (puppy owners)

Loved drinking mimosas with friends and family

Loved her Christmas lights

Loved nature – animals and aspens

Loved her Persian cats-Rainy, Summer, Autumn, Winter…

Shared her love with family, friends and strangers

Loved Life that was full of Love, Joy, Truth, Integrity, Laughter and Love.

And this is why we LOVED DONNA! (My Babe.)

