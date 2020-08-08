× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donna Kristiansen passed away on Aug. 4, 2020, in Billings.

Donna was born on Jan. 25, 1932, to Adam and Marie Bekel, joining her brother Jim. She grew up in Shepherd and Huntley. She graduated from Huntley Project High School and then attended Billings Business College, where she met her husband, Elden Kristiansen. They were married on April 22, 1951. Donna worked at Billings Sash and Door until she quit to start a family. Elden and Donna had five children.

Donna was an excellent cook, and we always had homemade cookies. She sewed clothes for us, and we had the best-dressed Barbie dolls in town. Some of these clothes are still around for her great-granddaughters to play with. She loved gardening and tending her flowers. She and Elden liked to travel, and went on an Alaskan Cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary.

Donna leaves behind her husband of 69 years, Elden; her children, Gary (Debbie) Kristiansen, Sharon (Tim) Ross, Carol (Jerry) Stoltz, Diane Holwegner, Don (Leigh Ann) Kristiansen; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her parents and brother James.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. Johns Ave. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Kristiansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.