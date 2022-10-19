Donna Mae Lund, 82, died Oct. 14 in Lewistown. Visitation will be Oct. 20, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Cloyd Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Fri., Oct. 21, 10 a.m., at Cloyd Funeral Home with interment at Lewistown City Cemetery. Condolences may be posted at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.