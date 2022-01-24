Our funny and feisty mom, Donna Mahan, born July 26, 1944, peacefully passed on Jan. 22, surrounded by family in Washington state. She deeply loved her family, many pets, friends, and Montana.
She and her husband John, who preceded her in death in Oct. 2021, lived in Shepherd, MT 45 plus years. She will be greatly missed by her sister Darlene Woodard, daughters Michelle Mahan-Smith (Don) and Donelle Mahan (Kristi), and grandson Keenan Smith.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.