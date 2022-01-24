Our funny and feisty mom, Donna Mahan, born July 26, 1944, peacefully passed on Jan. 22, surrounded by family in Washington state. She deeply loved her family, many pets, friends, and Montana.

She and her husband John, who preceded her in death in Oct. 2021, lived in Shepherd, MT 45 plus years. She will be greatly missed by her sister Darlene Woodard, daughters Michelle Mahan-Smith (Don) and Donelle Mahan (Kristi), and grandson Keenan Smith.